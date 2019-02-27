Driver arrested at Hastings was more than three times over drink drive limit

Daniel Taylor, 31, of Udimore Road, Broad Oak, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Westfield Lane, Hastings, on January 12, while more than three times over the drink drive limit according to a court document.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 126 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 29 months.

