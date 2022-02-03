Driver taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision north of Hastings
A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision north of Hastings yesterday afternoon (February 2).
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:10 pm
Officers arrived at the scene on the A2100 London Road, near Robertsbridge, at around 5pm.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“The road was closed for around three hours while emergency services attended the scene and to clear the vehicles from the road.”