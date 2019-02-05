Driver was twice over the drink drive limit

Martin Rogers, 55, of no fixed address, was found guilty of driving a Peugeot vehicle on Lansdown Way, Bexhill on November 1, while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £120 in prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for six months.

Last year in Sussex 13 people died in collisions which involved a drink-driver say police,

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences.”

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

