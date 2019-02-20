Dropping cigarette butt lands St Leonards man with a fine

Undated handout photo of cigarette butts in the street. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday September 14, 2007. The number of cigarette butts dropped on the streets of England has gone up by more than 40% since the smoking ban was brought in, litter campaigners said today. Keep Britain Tidy said the English were much worse for dropping cigarette ends than the rest of the UK. See PA Story ENVIRONMENT Cigarettes. Photo credit should read: Ken Lennox/PA Wire pa_news_20050206_092001_environm
Dropping a cigarette outside Hastings train station ended up costing a St Leonards man £80.

Edward Gillham 33, of Marina, was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs after pleading guilty to dropping a cigarette and leaving it there, outside Hastings railway station on February 8 last year.

But the Observer has reported on dozens of other people being hit with much higher penalties of more than £300 for the same offence after cases were proved in their absence.

The prosecutions follow a crack-down by Hastings Borough Council, who used enforcement officers to catch people out.

