East Sussex armed police incident - In pictures

A man was arrested after a three hour stand-off with armed police yesterday evening (Saturday, February 29).

According to Sussex Police, armed officers and specialist negotiators were deployed to a property in Redoubt Road, Eastbourne, where a man inside ‘claimed to be armed with a firearm’. After a stand-off from 7.26pm until just after 10.30pm, a 34-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and remained in custody on Saturday evening. Read more here. Here’s our picture gallery of the incident:

An Eastbourne man was arrested after a three hour stand-off with armed police in Redoubt Road on Saturday evening. Photo by Dan Jessup

