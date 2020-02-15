East Sussex homes and businesses evacuated after car collides with building

Homes and businesses in Brighton’s Bedford Place were evacuated last night (February 14) after a car collided with a building.

An eyewitness at the scene said people in flats and the Lion and Lobster pub were forced to leave the buildings after the collision late last night, amid fears of a gas leak. These pictures from the scene show a badly damaged, red SUV against a wall of one of the buildings in Bedford Place, many of which are listed. Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene, supported by Sussex Police.

