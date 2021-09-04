Sussex Police, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), were called to a property in Crowborough shortly after 8pm.

They were responding to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in the garden of a property in Hoadleys Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

Sussex Police were assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS)