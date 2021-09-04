East Sussex woman attacked by dog in garden
A woman has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a dog last night (Friday, September 3).
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:18 am
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:20 am
Sussex Police, assisted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), were called to a property in Crowborough shortly after 8pm.
They were responding to reports of a woman being attacked by a dog in the garden of a property in Hoadleys Lane.
A police spokesperson said: "The woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
"The dog was contained in the garden, with the support of National Police Air Service helicopter and has since been seized by officers."