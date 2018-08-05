Eastbourne Eagles' Bob Dugard dies aged 76

Bob Dugard, the driving force behind Eastbourne Eagles speedway, passed away this morning, aged 76.

Dugard was a former rider for Eastbourne Eagles and went on to manage the team as well as promote and finance the club. Earlier in his career he ran speedway clubs in White City and Oxford.

He was the owner of Arlington Stadium and away from the track he was a successful businessman as a director of Machine Tools in Hove.

Dugard's health declined in recent years and he underwent heart surgery and battled against cancer.

Until the time of his death, Dugard remained a regular visitor at Arlington Stadium where Eastbourne Eagles compete in the National League.

In recent years, his son Martin and grandson Connor have taken over the day to day running of the club.

His son Martin tweeted, "What a sad day my dad passed away this morning. Dad will be missed by us all, words will never express how much we are all going to miss him. Love you loads dad. RIP Bob Dugard (my dad) #mreastbournespeedway."

Former speedway world champion Bjarne Pedersen tweeted, "So sad news. Did enjoy to work along Bob in my years at Eastbourne.

A man who did look after his rider and did take me under his wing. Rest in Peace #thebesttrackman."

Bob is survived by his wife Margaret, three children, a step daughter and five grandchildren.