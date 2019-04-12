Easter Music and Arts Festival in Hastings Old Town

People are being invited to celebrate Easter by attending a music and arts festival at the Stade in Hastings Old Town.

Now in its third year, the Hastings Easter Festival is a vibrant music and arts festival to celebrate Easter. There will be a mix of live bands performing on Easter Saturday, including rap artists Triple O and Guvna B who both won MOBO awards in the gospel category, alongside electronic dance music DJ Galactus Jack; soul and Motown band ECHO; and hip-hop artist Feed’Em.

There will also be an art exhibition with poetry, a creative workshop, and great food from local vendors

The main festival takes place on April 20 from 4pm-10.30pm, with a range of other events between Thursday 18th-Monday 22nd April.

Sponsored by Hastings Youth Trust, local churches and by Church Together, and run by volunteers, the event is free, with donations welcomed to help cover costs, and advance tickets for the music day can be downloaded at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

The Festival includes a free film showing of Narnia at 2pm on Thursday April 18 at The Bridge Centre, and the free ‘Heavenly Hastings’ creative art workshop where children and parents can explore their creativity in a serene, beautiful space with relaxing music – 12noon-4pm on Thursday 18th April in the Stade Hall. Also, in the Stade Hall, the free Easter Art Exhibition will run from Friday 19th to Monday 22nd April.

For full details and Festival updates, visit us at www.easterfestival.net or www.facebook.com/hastingseasterfestival.

Fastprint Design and Print has sponsored the Festival art events publicity materials.

