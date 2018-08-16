Almost half of Battle Abbey School students achieve top two A-level grades

Battle Abbey School is celebrating a ‘fantastic year’ for A-level results this morning (August 16).

The school’s A-level candidates have achieved a 99 per cent pass rate with 78 per cent of all A-Level grades at A* to B.

Students from Battle Abbey School received their results this morning

On top of that, almost half of the entire year group (45 per cent) secured the top two grades of A* to A.

The school passed on congratulations to a number of impressive candidates, including Katie Jones whose A*AA will see her going to Oxford to study biological science, Chloe Thompson whose A*A*A has enabled her to accept a place at Kings to study history, Leon Dobson (A*AA) who is off to study music at Birmingham and Roxanne Greenwood (AAA) who has secured her place to read for a degree in modern languages at Durham.

Equally commendable were George Handrihan with AAB who is off to Cardiff to study physiotherapy and Lauren Ramsden (AAA) who will be going to study English and history at Birmingham.

A school spokesman said: “The range of subjects and top university destinations is especially pleasing this year.

“For example, Ella Dunham (A*BB) will now go on to study politics, philosophy and economics at Exeter and Tamsin Richendoller Hill (AAB) will also be going to Exeter to study history.

“Gavin Ng (AAB) will be studying physics at Warwick whilst Donya Rafati (AAB) will go on to study music at Kings. Other notable achievements include School Guardian Sarah Lovell (A*AB), who will be taking up the offer of a prestigious internship in central London during her gap year and Alex Cheeseman who has been offered an apprenticeship with Boots starting this September.

“On the art and performing arts front, Isobel Beadle (ABC) will now be going on to take up her unconditional offer from RADA and Ruby Freeman (A*AD) has accepted her unconditional offer to study art at Central St Martins.”

Battle Abbey School’s history department saw 100 per cent of students achieve A* to B while its Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) saw a 100 per cent A* to C pass rate.

The school’s geography students also achieved 100 per cent A* results whilst philosophy and music both saw 100 per cent of their cohorts achieve A* to B grades.