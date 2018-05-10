Battle school ‘improving towards outstanding’ rating

Pupils and staff at Netherfield School, in Battle, have celebrated an Ofsted report which rated the school as ‘good’.

In a letter, Ofsted said the school ‘demonstrated strong practice’ and had been recommended for a further inspection to see if it could upgrade itself to ‘outstanding’.

Headteacher Barbara Gill said: “We are absolutely delighted. The staff all work together so well as a team and this means that the children get a fantastic all round education.”

Netherfield CE Primary School, in Darvel Down, Battle, was inspected on March 15, 2018, and an Ofsted inspector said it was ‘improving towards being outstanding’.

In a letter written to Mrs Gill, the inspector added: “It is no surprise that your school is so popular.

“Pupils love the curriculum and how kind and helpful their teachers are.

“Parents come from miles around because they know that their children will get a very good education.”

The Ofsted inspector said the school’s leadership was good and safeguarding arrangements were ‘fit for purpose’.

Chair of governors Jenny Dudgeon added: “The accelerated progress that the children make academically and emotionally was recognised by the inspection and is a testament to how hard the whole staff team work as well as the children themselves.

“The inspector also liked the very creative curriculum that stretched the children in all areas, not just English and maths.”

In his closing remarks, the Ofsted inspector advised leaders and those responsible to ensure ‘they build on their current work to improve pupils’ spelling, to further accelerate progress in writing’.

A pupil at the school said: “I love coming to this school.

“My teacher makes it so fun and I can’t wait to start practising for the summer production.”