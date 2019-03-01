Big broadband boost for primary school near Rye

More than 100 rural primary schools across England – including one near Rye – are set to get gigabit-capable broadband connections in the next few months as part of the Government’s commitment to improve Internet infrastructure in rural areas.

Under the £3 million pilot programme, three schools have already been connected, and 52 have signed contracts with work expected to be completed in the coming weeks. One of these is St. Michael’s Church of England Primary School in Playden.

There are also ongoing discussions with another 72 schools who are interested in participating. The trial was originally planned to reach 100 schools, but the project has been delivered under-budget, allowing even more schools to benefit.

Minister for Digital, Margot James, said: “This project is a great example of the Government’s new ‘outside in’ approach to rolling out full fibre broadband, which is taking gigabit broadband to the hardest to reach rural areas first. As well as making a dramatic difference for students in the classroom, by using the schools as broadband hubs we are also making ultrafast broadband available to thousands of rural homes and businesses across the country more quickly.”

Those schools already connected under the programme have seen their broadband speeds jump from 0.5 Megabits per Second to 100Mbps, and have the capability to be upgraded to 1,000Mbps in the future should they wish to do so.

These new speeds are enabling whole classes to simultaneously surf the Internet on tablets as part of structured lessons, and gives schools easier access to online training and educational learning. Access to cloud services not only means savings as staff go paperless, but it has also enabled the decommissioning of the school’s local servers to reduce hardware, maintenance and IT support costs.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “In our inter-connected world, a fast, reliable Internet connection has never been more important. The schools will be connected to the world of technology, enabling teachers to realise the benefits that fast and reliable broadband has to offer, from reducing teacher workload to improving access to high-quality resources.

“I don’t want schools in villages and rural areas to be left in the slow lane when it comes to broadband, and the funding announced today will benefit the schools that are most in need.”

The trial is part of the Government’s £190 million Local Full Fibre Networks (LFFN) programme.

