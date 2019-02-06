Hastings Museum & Art Gallery opens its doors for work experience

Secondary school students will now be able to carry out a work experience placement at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery.

Originally the museum offered work experience to college students, but now they have opened up the scheme to younger pupils.

Now is your chance to learn what it is like to work at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery

Kim Forward, councillor for culture said: “Work experience is an important way for us to engage with secondary-aged pupils.

“We already offer work with East Sussex College Hastings to offer work experience and other placements for Supported Education students.

“Doing the same for secondary schools is the next logical step.”

Hastings Museum & Art Gallery would like to hear from school students who are looking for work experience between May 13-17, and July 1-5 and would like to try their hand at working in a museum.

During each placement pupils will get to work on a range of projects alongside staff, including chances to work with collections, on exhibitions and planning events, as well as work with visitor services and learning teams.

By the end of the week pupils will have a better idea of what it is like working in a museum today.

The museum is just one of a growing list of employers offering work experience to pupils in Hastings and across East Sussex promoted by East Sussex’s County Council’s work experience team.

For details on how to apply check the museum website: www.hmag.org.uk

