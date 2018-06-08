Millions of pounds secured to improve Rye College

Millions of pounds of funding has been secured for improvement work at Rye College.

The Trustees of Rye Academy Trust announced this morning (Friday, June 8) that, in collaboration with the Aquinas Trust, capital funding of £4.1m has been secured from the Government to improve the infrastructure of Rye College.

The capital investment will see a range of refurbishment works including roof repairs, new toilets, upgraded disabled access arrangements, replacement windows, an updated heating system and a range of fire safety works.

The project is expected to take 15 to 18 months to complete and is due to commence this summer.

The Rye Academy Trust and the Aquinas Trust have also started working closely together in order to improve the educational provision at Rye College and Rye Community Primary School and are looking forward to continuing this relationship and working more closely together in the future.

Andrew Ferguson, Lead Executive of the Rye Academy Trust said: “This is excellent news for our schools. Working together with Aquinas we have secured a major investment

in our buildings, which demonstrates the ongoing commitment to education in Rye by both trusts and the Government.

“This will provide our students and staff with a greatly improved learning environment.”