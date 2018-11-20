Northiam college named ‘best dyslexia-friendly school’ in the UK

An independent school for dyslexic students, based in Northiam, has been named as the best dyslexia-friendly school in the country.

Frewen College won the title at the British Dyslexia Association’s (BDA) Dyslexia Awareness Week Awards 2018.

The BDA is a dyslexia charity which aims to influence government and other institutions to promote a dyslexia friendly society.

The charity received several nominations for Frewen for the category of Dyslexia Friendly School.

One of the people who nominated Frewen said: “As well as using teaching techniques that benefit dyslexic students, the pastoral care is second to none. At Frewen, the huge emphasis on making sure that the children feel happy and secure means that they are then much more able to concentrate on and benefit from fantastic learning opportunities both in and out of the classroom.”

Another added: “As a specialist school they open their doors to other schools including state schools to help them identify and manage children in their schools that may need help, and how to help them.

“They are holding conferences each year covering an aspect of dyslexia.

“They continually support parents with the EHCPs that are needed by the children.

“The prep school understand that all their pupils have similar problems but each are individuals that are looked at so they can meet each child’s specific needs. Their outstanding work warrants a nomination for school of the year.”

Nick Goodman, principal at Frewen College, said: “We are really proud to have been chosen for this award. It is a testimony to all the hard work that goes on, day after day, to ensure that our students, all of whom are dyslexic, can make progress and achieve success. It means a lot to us that the award was based on nominations by parents.”

Visit https://www.frewencollege.co.uk for more information on the school.

