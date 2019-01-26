Prep school’s cool new kit scores a hit with pupils who say: ‘We love it!’

Battle Abbey Prep School Under-11s sporting their brand new kit thanks to sponsorship from local insurers Hastings Direct

The school’s marketing manager James Dennett says the new kit has put a real spring in the pupils’ step and they cannot wait for their next competitive fixture. “The kit has made them feel like professionals,” he said. “The children are absolutely thrilled. Working in partnership with local companies is important to us. Wherever possible we support local business. The kit was purchased from local supplier Shirt Logos Ltd.”

Ed Chapman, director of sport, added: “We are continually developing our sport provision at the school. “Battle Abbey School’s PE department use a mixture of on and off-site facilities to deliver the curriculum so there will be ample opportunity for the pupils to be seen in their new kit.”

Pupils’ comments indicate that they are suitably impressed with their new kit. James, Kit and Sam (Year 5) said: “It looks cool”... “It’s very comfy and we are proud to be wearing it.”...”We love it!’.

Ed Chapman added: “Sport is an incredibly important part of school life. We focus on developing skills, attitude and a team spirit. The sports teams have some challenging fixtures to look forward to in the near future and were delighted to be presented with the new kits, which will only add to their boundless enthusiasm!’

The school has other teams seeking sponsorship and welcome interested parties to contact them. www.battleabbeyschool.com