Principal’s delight over Claverham Community College in Battle’s GCSE results

Congratulations have been passed on to students by Paul Swatton, Principal at Claverham Community College, in Battle, following the GCSE results.

He said: “I am extremely proud of the results accomplished by the students at Claverham Community College this year.

“The outcomes they have achieved are a reflection of their hard work and determination at what has been a time of enormous change to the examination system.

“The progress which they have made over the course of their time at the College is a testament to the dedication and commitment shown by all of our students and staff, together with the invaluable support provided by our parents and governors.

“My congratulations go to all of the young people who have secured these results which, I am sure, will act as a springboard for their future success.

“In particular I would like to congratulate those students who have achieved up to and beyond our high expectations, especially those students who achieved the highest possible grades in the subjects which they have been studying and those who have made outstanding progress over their time at Claverham.

“All members of the College community would like to wish our outgoing students the very best for the next exciting stage in their lives.

