School joins new reading scheme

A jolly green giant visited Peasmarsh last week after a school in the village became the latest to join a new reading scheme.

Peasmarsh Primary School celebrated becoming part of Buster’s Book Club with a visit from Buster Bug himself – who brought vouchers ready for the school to award to readers as a prize.

Buster’s Book Club works by setting each child in the school a weekly home reading target of a certain number of minutes – which they can achieve by themselves, by reading with their parents, or by listening to an audio book.

The school has a trophy to give out each week to the best or most improved class – and each month one class will be chosen from all the participating schools in the county to win a special prize, such as vouchers or a visit from a storyteller.

If pupils from all participating schools collectively read for a million minutes by the end of the year, they’ll be given the honorary title of Reading Millionaires.

Peasmarsh’s head of school Lison Smart said: “We’re really passionate about reading, and we try to engage our children and motivate them to read in lots of different ways. We’re really excited to be part of Buster’s Book Club and to try a new adventure in our reading journey.”

Buster’s Book Club is run by children’s charity School Inspirational Services, which runs projects in schools across the south east to improve children’s health and wellbeing.

Buster’s Book Club is supported by Sussex Newspapers, Sea Life Brighton, Summerfields Leisure, Orbit, Eurostar, Kreston Reeves, 3D Recruit Education, Little Cheyne Court, and the Marit and Hans Rausing Fund in partnership with Sussex Community Foundation.

For details, visit www.schoolinspirationalservices.co.uk.