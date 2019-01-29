Tech-savvy students’ video gets top marks and £6,000 in competition

Tech-savvy Prep students at Frewen college, Rye are celebrating after a video they made to enhance learning abilities came out tops in a national competition, winning £6,000.

Frewen College, a school for dyslexic and dyspraxic children, demonstrated how successful their dyslexia-friendly Assistive Technology is. Prep students made a video to enter the BT Tech Factor competition and their creative talents paid off. Sally Welch, Prep school Head says students and staff are thrilled to be among the national winners. “Frewen was one of the first schools in the country in 2018 to adopt Microsoft’s cutting-edge Assistive Technology,” she said. “This dyslexia-friendly software helps Frewen’s dyslexic and dyspraxic students, who are primary age through to sixth form, to overcome any barriers they have to reading and writing.

“The video shows how our Prep students, aged seven to eleven, make use of Assistive Technology in the classroom to enhance the students’ learning abilities.

“One example in the video was a student, who struggles with spelling and grammar, using the technology to dictate a story into Word and the ‘voice to text’ function in the computer software typing up their work.

“We are really thrilled to win and will put the prize money of £6,000 into further investment in Assistive Technology.”

To view the winning video visit: www.frewencollege.co.uk/prep-school-video