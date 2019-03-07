World Book Day 2019: Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle children dress up as their favourite literary characters
Children across Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle dressed up as their favourite literary characters to mark World Book Day last week.
Take a look through some of these brilliant pictures of little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers – and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden areas.
Emily, 4, from Mini Moo's Preschool in Hastings, as the Gruffalo; Eva Cooksey, 2, from Bexhill, as Merida from Brave; and Freddie Finch, 3, from Silverhill Playgroup in St Leonards, as Fantastic Mr Fox