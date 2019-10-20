Emergency response to incident at St Leonards flat

Emergency services responded to an incident at a flat in St Leonards this morning.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it assisted South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) with the incident at a basement flat in London Road.

London Road in St Leonards. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.44am and left at 9.45am to London Road in St Leonards.

“We had two fire engines from Hastings and an aerial ladder platform in attendance.”

She said she could not confirm the nature of the incident.

SECAmb has been approached for a response.