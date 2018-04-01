Emergency services called to fire in Hollington

Emergency services were called to a fire at a residential property in Hollington, Hastings, on Sunday morning (April 1), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the fire was reported to have happened inside a property close to the Tilekiln Estate area of Hollington.

Police were called to the scene at 9.55am to assist crews from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

A police spokesman said: “The fire was thought to have broken out of an electric heater. “We were requested to attend as the fire was within a residential property. “The fire service has now taken the lead.”

Are you in the area and happy to speak to our reporter? Please call 01903 282366 or email stephen.wynn-davies@jpress.co.uk.