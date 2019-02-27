Enjoy the sunny weather in Hastings and Rother as it is likely to become unsettled

Another beautiful sunny day to look forward to but it may be the last for a while with the weather looking set to change as we head into to the weekend.

Today (Wednesday) is another dry, sunny and very mild day with light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Thursday is predicted to be a rather cloudier and noticeably cooler day. Showers are likely to develop for a time in the afternoon and evening, perhaps locally heavy with a low risk of thunder. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Friday is mainly dry with bright or sunny spells after any patchy morning low cloud and mist lifts.

It is expected to be windier Saturday with rain spreading east, heavy in places. Sunday will be cooler with blustery showers.

