Be a food hero and help your local community

FareShare, the UK’s largest food redistribution charity, needs you, your family and your friends to come and help them feed the most vulnerable people in your community.

Thousands of people would go hungry each week if it wasn’t for FareShare rescuing good quality surplus food and giving it to charities in your area.

Don’t be fooled, there really are thousands of people in need - hidden in your community, suffering quietly, debating whether to buy food or pay the power bill. It’s that serious for some people.

But to do this FareShare needs many more volunteers.

These are the food heroes – the ones sorting the food in your local FareShare regional centre, putting food orders together and delivering that food to many incredible frontline charities.

You can be a food hero too – it doesn’t take much time and by volunteering just a few hours a day, you can make a massive difference.

And not just in the warehouse – you could be speaking to charities, or pushing the word out on social media.

Johnston Press’ digital advertising partnership, 1XL, is this year delighted to be working with FareShare to get the word out – so come on people, volunteer now and help these vulnerable people, who find themselves living in food poverty for all sorts of reasons.

More information on how to volunteer can be found at www.fareshare.org.uk/volunteer