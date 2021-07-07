Calls for wild space to be protected for generations

SUS-210707-170656001

Bexhill Heritage is calling for Pages Gap on South Cliff to be protected as a site for public enjoyment.

Using the Localism Act of 2011, the charity is applying to Rother District Council for the land to be registered as an Asset of Community Value.

Last month, Rother District Council’s Cabinet decided to withdraw a proposal to sell the land to a private developer following pressure from Bexhill Heritage, residents and other community groups.

Now Bexhill Heritage wants to secure Pages Gap as a community asset to ensure the wild space will be here to be enjoyed by future generations.

Steve Johnson, vice chair of Bexhill Heritage, said: “Pages Gap is one of the few ‘wild spaces’ left in this part of Bexhill.

“It’s home to badgers, lizards, butterflies and a variety of nesting birds.

“The verges also open up a fantastic view of the beach for people walking down the footpath.

“We must promise future generations that we’ll protect this important space for years to come.

“The Localism Act gives us the chance to do just that.”

“By approving Bexhill Heritage’s application to register Pages Gap as an ‘asset of community value’, the council can demonstrate its resolve to protect Bexhill’s valuable public spaces.”

A Rother District Council spokesperson said: “The agenda item relating to the proposed sale of Pages Gap was withdrawn from last month’s Cabinet meeting in response to concerns raised about the proposed land transfer.

“An application to declare Pages Gap an Asset of Community Value was received in March 2019 and subsequently refused.”