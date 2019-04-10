Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Rye Harbour Discovery Centre

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Rye Harbour Discovery Centre on Monday (April 8).

As Sussex Wildlife Trust trustees, members of the Discovery Centre Appeal Board, Baxall Construction and Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve looked on, Tor Lawrence, CEO of Sussex Wildlife Trust, stepped forward to ‘break ground’ on the Lime Kiln Cottage site where the award-winning Baxall Construction team is building the Discovery Centre.

The Discovery Centre is a joint project between Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. It will transform people’s engagement with the special natural environment and wider heritage of the nature reserve and will be a fantastic resource for thousands of visitors.

Tor Lawrence said: “After such a great team effort by so many people to make this project a reality, it’s fantastic to see construction stating on the Discovery Centre.

“We would like to thank everyone who is supporting it. It will make the reserve a more welcoming place for everyone, all year round.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the Discovery Centre can request a monthly newsletter to keep them posted about build news, sightings of some of the outstanding wildlife at the reserve, and ways to donate to the Appeal. Visit ryeharbourdiscoverycentre.org.uk.

