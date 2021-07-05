Goodyear blimp flying over Hastings on July 1 2021. SUS-210107-123219001

PICTURES: Goodyear blimp spotted flying over Sussex

Here are photos captured of the blimp in the skies over Sussex last week (Thursday, July 1).

By India Wentworth
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:22 am

1.

Seen over Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-210107-123023001

Buy photo

2.

The blimp was seen over the beach near Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne. Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210107-123935001

Buy photo

3.

The blimp over Eastbourne seafront. Photo from Stewart Copland. SUS-210107-130601001

Buy photo

4.

Seen from Eastbourne seafront. Photo from Stuart Gill. SUS-210107-161639001

Buy photo
Sussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 6