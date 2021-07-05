PICTURES: Goodyear blimp spotted flying over Sussex

NewsGoodyear blimp flying over Hastings on July 1 2021. SUS-210107-123219001 PICTURES: Goodyear blimp spotted flying over SussexHere are photos captured of the blimp in the skies over Sussex last week (Thursday, July 1).By India Wentworth Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:22 am 1. Seen over Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-210107-123023001 Buy photo2. The blimp was seen over the beach near Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne. Photo from Dan Jessup. SUS-210107-123935001 Buy photo3. The blimp over Eastbourne seafront. Photo from Stewart Copland. SUS-210107-130601001 Buy photo4. Seen from Eastbourne seafront. Photo from Stuart Gill. SUS-210107-161639001 Buy photoSussexNext Page Page 1 of 6