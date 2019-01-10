Pre-construction works can start on Rye Harbour Discovery Centre

Sussex Wildlife Trust has announced that a Letter of Intent has been signed with Baxall Construction to build the new Rye Harbour Discovery Centre.

A Letter of Intent (LOI) is formal notification that contracts are being prepared, giving the company authority to begin pre-construction works, including the production of a Construction Environmental Management Plan.

Work on the ground is expected to start early spring.

Sussex Wildlife Trust CEO Tor Lawrence said: “We are so pleased to have appointed Baxall Construction and would like to thank all the Friends and supporters who are making this new visitor centre possible.”

Managing Director of Baxall, Malcolm Clarke, added: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the main contractor on this exciting local community project and are very much looking forward to working with the Sussex Wildlife Trust and their design team in creating the Rye Harbour Discovery Centre, which I am sure will be a great success for all involved.”

Developed with the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, the Discovery Centre will transform people’s engagement in, and conservation of, the unique natural environment and wider heritage of the nature reserve. It will provide space for up to three different exhibitions a year for people to learn about science, wildlife and the region’s rich heritage; education classrooms and training rooms, for school groups, visiting colleges and research into the reserve’s unique ecosystem; seated areas for talks and seminars, all equipped with the latest technology for presentations and group events; a modern café; shop; information desk; public toilets; and a Community Wildlife Garden, for people to relax in and take in the fresh air, and featuring some of the Reserve’s rare and endangered plant species.

Visit the website at www.ryeharbourdiscoverycentre.org.uk for more information.

