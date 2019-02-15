Students on strike: Crowds turn out for climate march in Sussex

Thousands of schoolchildren and university students across the country have downed tools to march over climate change today (February 15).

This was the scene in Brighton where hundreds turned out for the protest.

Youth Strike 4 Climate march in Brighton (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

The Youth Strike 4 Climate march in Brighton is part of a coordinated day of national action by young people across the UK.

Students from local schools and universities gathered at the Clock Tower ahead of a march through the city this morning.

They want the Government to declare a climate emergency, the ‘ecological crisis’ included in the National Curriculum, and for the voting age be lowered to 16.

More to follow.

Youth Strike 4 Climate march in Brighton (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)