VIDEO: Basking shark spotted off the coast of 1066 Country

A basking shark has been captured on camera in waters just off the coast of 1066 Country.

William Legge, who lives in America, was visiting family in Winchelsea when he went to Pett Level one morning for a spot of birdwatching.

Basking shark off the coast of Pett Level. Photo by William Legge. SUS-180514-145511001

He said: “I (along with unknown others), spotted a 15-20+ foot basking shark off the beach at Pett Level, between Pett and Winchelsea, early on Tuesday, May 8 at around 8:15 in the morning on flat seas and glorious weather conditions.

“The shark was only about 100 metres offshore and swimming steady west parallel to the beach just after high tide.

“I have seen basking sharks before but not this far east up the English Channel (normally Devon/Cornwall) and later in the summer. The date is particular early.”

William recorded the footage on an iPhone 6 through a spotting scope.