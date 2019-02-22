Epic vintage bike ride for Rye Harbour RNLI

A motorcycle enthusiast is riding from John O’Groats to Land’s End this summer to raise much-needed funds for Rye Harbour RNLI.

John Newson decided to do something a little different to mark his 60th birthday so chose to undertake the epic adventure for the charity.

He will be leaving from his home in the village of Stone-in-Oxney, near Appledore, Kent on June 27.

John said: “I will be riding my beloved restored 1954 Series C Vincent Rapide motorcycle to John O’Groats to Land’s End and back incorporating the four furthest points of the UK. I plan to cover approximately 2,500 miles in just 12 days.

“I will be covering all my own expenses so all monies raised will go directly to the RNLI.”

John is also bringing together his hobby and passion with a scheme for the RNLI, as from the age of 16 he has been fascinated by British vintage motorcycles, collecting and restoring them.

He is the proud owner of three Vincent machines, among others, and on the trip will be aiming to stay with fellow Vincent owners.

John said: “I’ve always dreamed of owning a Vincent and now I have three.

“I’ve been inspired by other epic motorcycle journeys, especially one by a chap in his 60s on a 1920s Brough Superior who rode the circumference of the British Isles.

“I’m 60 this year and wanted to make my own journey but also do something important for someone other than me. It’s a pretty adventurous thing to do.

“Lifeboat crew are up against it every time they launch – that’s why I wanted to help them. I’ve lived in this area for 55 years and wanted to raise money for something closer to home.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vincentrapide.