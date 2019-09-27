EU has become a superstate

From: Ian Jenkins, Brede, Rye

Bernard Mabon in his letter illustrated very clearly how the EU has evolved into what it is today, however, I suspect most members of the public only know what they hear or want to hear on the news broadcasts, or what has directly affected them, freedom of movement being one such situation. They are not aware of its inner workings, or what it is becoming which is a far cry from the original Common Market.

The reality is that the EU does have the system of qualified voting, the implication of which means the result reflects the whole of the EU community, it means the UK has to go along with the outcome whatever the implications, the same scenario applies to the EU court.

The Liberal party has clearly stated it wants to remain in the EU, on that basis I suggest it needs to be honest and open with its public, not just headline grabbing, do we really want to be part of a super state?

At the heart of today’s debate is having the ability for this great country to govern itself, and to have the respect that it deserves, not to be ridiculed by individuals such as the Luxenburg Prime Minister in Brussels this week.

I have to ask what has happened to “trust” and “respect” in public life of today?, and yes, I include our local elected councillors, should we consider more the person, than the party? When it comes to elections.

Our parliament would not be in such turmoil if the incumbent members had voted as set out in the last general election by their voting public. With those self same MPs, some changing their colours in support of other parties for reasons best known to themselves, with no reflection by them of the many members of the public who had supported them with time and money to the various associations.

Stephen Jackson was right in saying a day of reckoning will come, but whatever its outcome it will take time for MPs to regain the trust and respect of their public, and for them to realise who gave them the opportunity to serve this great United Kingdom. It was not College Green. Westminster.