Excellent A level grades at Ark 6th Form East Sussex

Ark 6th Form East Sussex is celebrating its excellent A-level results, with a number of students achieving the top grades.

There was an increase in attainment of those achieving A* to B.

Stephenie Newman Principal with successful students at Ark 6th Form East Sussex. Picture by ARK/Stephen Curtis

Students excelled in maths with 91 per cent, Spanish 100 per cent, further maths 84 per cent and dance 80 per cent.

Among those students is Adam Pearson who got an A* in biology and three As in chemistry, maths and physics.

He is off to Loughborough University to study bio-engineering.

He said: “On opening my results I had a great sense of relief as I had accomplished what I had been working on for the last two years. It was a big weight off my shoulders.”

Yasir Yusuf, got two A*s in history and RE, an A in economics and an A in maths and will be going to the University of Warwick to study politics, philosophy and economics.

He said: “I’ve been really nervous and anxious for the whole week. On opening my results I was over the moon. I’m really shocked I’ve done so well and it still hasn’t sunk in. I’m so happy. I couldn’t have done it without my teachers, friends, family and Villier’s Park.”

Cai Ying Heng achieved one A* in maths, an A in further maths and a B in economics. She is off to Exeter University to study accounting and finance.

She said: “I feel really happy. I never thought about going to university because my first year at Ark 6th Form was also my first year in the UK. My parents will feel excited and happy that I’m going off to university in September as I’m the first in my family to go.”

Anna Smart achieved four As in economics, maths, further maths and history and is going to Edinburgh University to study economics. She said: “I feel happy and somewhat overwhelmed. My teachers helped me with my confidence and the Villier’s Park course was a big influence too.”

Ashleigh Lawrence achieved two As and a B and is going to study biological sciences at Bristol University. She said: “I’m really happy with my results and got what I expected. My time at Ark 6th Form has been excellent. The teachers are very dedicated, and I felt they knew me well. They ensured their teaching suited my needs.”

Stephanie Newman, principal of Ark William Parker, said: “Our students have made really strong progress. The attainment in maths, with 91 per cent achieving A* to B is really fantastic. This is testament to the high expectations here that help our students secure some top grades across the board. Today’s results reflect the hard work and dedication of all our students and teachers. We are very proud of what they have achieved.”

Yvonne Powell, executive principal of Ark William Parker and Ark Helenswood, said: “Ark 6th Form has achieved a set of very good results and continues to improve year on year. Our students now have great opportunities to proceed to university or into a career of their choice.

“I must congratulate not only our students but also our hard working and committed staff who make this possible.”