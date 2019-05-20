Extinction Rebellion stage three ‘die-ins’ in Hastings
Three ‘die-ins’ were held across Hastings over the weekend as part of Extinction Rebellion’s escalating activism.
Organisers said approximately 150 people joined in the silent protests at Butler’s Gap, Priory Meadow and Hastings Pier on Saturday (May 18).
Extinction Rebellion held three 'die-ins' in Hastings on Saturday. Picture: Shendao Silent Films SUS-190520-172446001
Extinction Rebellion held three 'die-ins' in Hastings on Saturday. Picture: Shendao Silent Films SUS-190520-172411001
Extinction Rebellion held three 'die-ins' in Hastings on Saturday. Picture: Shendao Silent Films SUS-190520-172359001
Extinction Rebellion held three 'die-ins' in Hastings on Saturday. Picture: Shendao Silent Films SUS-190520-172347001
