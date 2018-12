A fallen tree caused delays in and around Battle this afternoon (Friday, December 21).

The obstruction closed the A2100 London Road for a number of hours, but has now been cleared.

Traffic in the area was made worse by a lorry overturning on the A21 at Sedlescombe.

Lisa Solley, who took the above photograph, tweeted to say: “A tree has come down and is blocking the road on A2100, just past the Gypsum works.”