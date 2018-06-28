Family friendly festival aids Rye Harbour Lifeboat crew

Local men Matt and John Parsons came up with the brilliant idea of holding a family friendly festival to help raise funds for vital kit for the volunteer crew of the Rye Harbour Lifeboat.

Oakfest Music Festival enjoyed glorious sunshine when it took place on Saturday June 16.

Matt and John Parsons conceived the idea of a music festival to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of Matt’s best friend, Andy, from Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

The first year they raised money for the Teenage Cancer trust.

The festival was such an amazing success that people requested that it should be repeated in the following years so that donations could be made to charities in the area. In the first four years they raised over £12,000 for their selected charity.

Last year it was the turn of the RNLI and once again this year again it was chosen. Many local businesses give their support and Frank and Lisa provide the venue.

John said: “We hope that by supporting the community, the community will support our event.

“We cannot thank people enough for contributing so much and Tony and Sharon from RNLI Rye Harbour have been amazing.’

“All the performers give up their time for free to support by playing really great music to entertain the crowds: without them there would be no festival.”

Rye Harbour RNLI press officer KT Bruce said: “John and Matt and their families are truly inspirational and RNLI Rye Harbour is so grateful for their donations. It helps the station to Save Lives at Sea and to buy new vital kit.”

Joseph Brown, a member of the volunteer crew said: “It was such a good day for families and adults alike with great music and good food: all for a good cause close to so many people’s hearts. The atmosphere was terrific.”

For more information on the work of the RNLI visit www. rnli.org.

