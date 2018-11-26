Father Christmas arrived in Battle

Crowds gathered in Battle High Street on Saturday to welcome Father Christmas.

A Christmas parade, featuring a colourful assortment of elves and a snowman, escorted Father Christmas’s sleigh down the High Street to his Grotto at the Memorial Hall.

Santa arrives in Battle.'Christmas in Battle SUS-181126-071348001

Father Christmas greeted children in his Grotto while people enjoyed entertainment and the popular charity market in the hall.

There were also children’s rides on the Abbey Green.

Battle was illuminate At 5pm when father Chrsitmas switched on nthe beautiful Christmas lights.

People were also able to enjoy the Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church and take advantage of free parking all day in the town’s Rother District Council car parks and the Battle Abbey car park.

