Feeding those in need this Christmas: Chance to donate to Foodbank at festive Pop-up Emporium event

People will have a chance to donate to the Hastings Foodbank at a special Christmas Pop-up Emporium taking place at All Saints Hall, in the Old Town on Friday November 30 from 4pm - 8pm.

Hastings Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon will be there to receive donations.

The Trussell Trust operates 425 food banks across the UK providing emergency food and support for people in crisis.

“December is always the busiest month for food banks,” says Molly Hodson, from the charity. “There’s a massive spike every year – December is 50% busier than every other month – and January is also high.

“These are the months during which a lot of families on low incomes pay a “poverty premium”, says Hodson. “Winter is just a much harder time for people living in poverty, especially if they’re on pre-payment meters for their gas and electricity. A lot of people end up making choices between eating and heating their home.”

The Pop Up Emporium will be offering a Christmas Market Night, with late night festive shopping.

There will be a whole range of gifts for all, handmade and vintage items, decorations, cards, food, festive drinks and mince pies - everything you could need for Christmas!

Come and support local businesses and makers from Hastings and nearby - and it’s free entry.

