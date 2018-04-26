Financial boost for Rye and district’s charities and community groups

Scores of charities and community groups have benefited from more than £17,000 worth of grants.

Rye Community Shop presented cheques to the groups at an event on Monday (April 23).

Kate Sims, from the shop, said: “This was our third funding round since the shop opened in January 2016 and with these grants, we have reached a significant milestone by awarding just over £40,000 in total, all to charity, community groups and clubs within the Rye area.

“Since opening we have been able to support many local charities, community groups, pre-school groups and primary schools among others to meet funding shortfalls or to help with specific projects.

“We have supported building repairs/improvements at Camber Memorial Hall, Beckley and Rye Harbour Village Halls and the Rye Community Centre. Also clubs such as Playden WI, Iden Bowls Club, Rye Allotments Association, Camera 1066 Club, Camber Residents Association, our local Scout and two Guide troops, the Rye Wurlitzer Academy and the Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s Sailability programme for the disabled.

“Without the continued support from the community, we would not have been able to achieve any of this so a huge ‘thank you’ must be given to everyone who has made this shop the success that it is.

“We had no idea when we opened whether it would be successful but with the help of many volunteers past and present, the figures speak for themselves.

“We opened with a leap of faith and the community picked up the baton and ran with it.”

Jennifer Twist, chief executive officer of Care for the Carers, said: “We want to thank all the volunteers, supporters and trustees of Rye Community Shop. Care for the Carers is excited to be able to use this generous donation to reach more unpaid carers in Rye through planned local activities.”

Kate Van Der Pump, from Rye Art Gallery Trust, said: “In times when applying for funding can be complicated, protracted and onerous it was with real delight that Rye Art Gallery Trust learned that they had been successful in their application of Grant funding from the Rye Community Shop.

“Kate Sims, who set up the Shop only a couple of years ago, has made the process simple and straightforward for local charities and community groups to apply for really worthwhile projects that truly benefit those living in the immediate area.

“Rye Art Gallery Trust will be using the much appreciated grant to continue with their Stormont Award programme which is designed to encourage young artists.”

Lison Smart, head of school, at Peasmarsh C of E Primary School, said: “We are very appreciative of the grant received from the Rye Community Shop.

“It subsidises our school Breakfast Club and means that working parents can have affordable and good quality child care before school.

“We have seen our breakfast club grow due to this grant and are delighted that we can offer a service that benefits parents within our local community. The volunteers at the community shop and all those involved are generous and hardworking individuals who give up their time for the benefit of others.”