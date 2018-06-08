Financial boost for Rye charity

A charity which supports adults and children with learning disabilities is one of four not-for-profit groups that will each receive a grant of up to £35,000.

Little Gate Farm, based in Beckley, near Rye, helps trainees learn work skills on the farm and looking after sheep, lambs, goats, alpacas, horses, chickens and pigs.

They also grow fruit, vegetables and flowers and work in the office.

The funding round saw 447 applications and 77 shortlisted organisations for NatWest’s Skills & Opportunities funding

A total of 18,450 public votes were cast and four winners announced in the South East, Little Gate Farm being one of them.

The charity said the funding will help to set a new social enterprise called Little Gate Disability Led Events Management to provide an opportunity for adults with learning difficulties to host weddings and events at its venue.

Rachel Blackamore, chairman of the London and South East Board at NatWest, said: “As the UK’s biggest and best bank for business, we help businesses to trade safely and securely in an uncertain world. Starting and sustaining a business can be daunting, so the business-oriented projects that we fund through the Skills & Opportunities Fund focus on building the skills, experience and resilience necessary to succeed in business in the long-term.

“At NatWest we want to help build better communities for everyone. To achieve that aim, we are committed to supporting projects that will enable people in disadvantaged communities to develop, create or access the skills and opportunities they need to build their financial capability skills.

“The feedback we receive from previous winners really brings home the impact of the fund both on individuals and the wider community.”