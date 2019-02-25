Fine Spring like weather set to continue in Hastings and Rother this week.

After a glorious weekend of sunshine and unseasonably high temperatures, there is more to look forward this week with the sunny weather expected to continue for the next few days.

The start of the week will be fine with sunshine and light winds, although perhaps a little more cloud around midweek. Some chilly mornings are still expected with fog patches, but remaining very mild by day.

There is a great deal of uncertainty through Thursday and Friday.

Some signals suggest a breakdown of settled conditions from the Atlantic, which would bring a greater chance of thicker cloud, wind and rain, particularly for the west.

The other scenario is for settled conditions to continue until the weekend, extending the spell of drier weather. By the weekend Atlantic weather systems look more likely to bring spells of wet and windy weather across all areas.

The picture here, of a bee on a flower, was captured by Sid Saunders on Saturday in St Leonards.

See also: Driver escapes ban after unknowingly eating chocolate brownies that were laced with cannabis

See also: Invasive plant which can cause damage to property could be gaining a stranglehold in Hastings and Rother