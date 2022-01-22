Fire and Rescue service called to road traffic accident in Hastings
Fire and rescue crews from three stations were called to an incident at Old London Road at 7pm this evening.
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:01 am
Updated
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:02 am
Fire and rescue crews from Battle, Bexhill and Hastings were called to a road traffic accident on Old London Road at 7pm this evening (January 21).
One casualty has been reported and the road has since been cleared, with emergency services leaving the area at 8.30pm.
Fire crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to tend to the scene.
More on this as we have it.