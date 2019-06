A fire has broken out at the Princess Royal Hospital in Sussex this morning (June 4).

Four fire engines were sent to the hospital in Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, at just before 8.30am, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said.

The Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards

They added: “Four breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel, one covering jet, one safety jet and one hydrant are being used to tackle the fire.”

The hospital has been approached for a comment.