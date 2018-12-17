Fire breaks out at Catsfield home

Firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Catsfield this morning (Monday, December 17).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said via Twitter that it was contacted just after 7.30am.

Six fire engines attended the scene in Watermill Lane, using six breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one main jet and 1 in 7 foam to extinguish the fire.

The public is being advised to avoid the area.

Just after 10am the incident was scaled down to four engines.

Crews are currently carrying out dampening down using three main jets.