Fire crews from Rye, Battle and Hastings tackle fire near Northiam
Firefighters were tackling a fire near Northiam, Rye, in the early hours of this morning.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:17 am
Crews from Rye, Battle and Hastings were called to the blaze in Adams Lane at just after midnight.
They received support from Kent Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters used two main jets and foam to fight the flames.
No other details are known at present. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.