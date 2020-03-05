Flood warning for Rye

A flood warning has been issued for the Rye area.

Properties along the Tillingham are expected to be affected.

According to the Government’s flood information service, river levels are forecast to rise as a result of persistent heavy rainfall, with flooding of property expected from 6pm today (Thursday, March 5).

There is a possibility of flooding for properties along Cooper Road nearest the river.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next six hours.

Residents are urged to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety, avoid contact with flood water and remain safe in the area.