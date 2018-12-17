Football star arrives in Hastings to support Dom’s Food Mission and coach pupils

Football star Marlon Harewood scored a hit when he turned out to support Dom’s Food Mission.

Marlon, who played for West Ham, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, is an ambassador for the charity, which provides meals for homeless and struggling people in Hastings and Rother.

The football star came to Hastings to take part in the Food Mission’s Helping Hand project and led youngsters in a football session at New Horizons School.

Marlon worked with charity founder Dom Warren and board member Ross Southwood, to set up coaching drills for the children to enjoy some team games, bonding and team building.

Dom Warren, said: “Marlon gave the children an amazing day and something to remember for a long time.”

“This part of our charity teaches the future of tomorrow the meaning of including others, working as a team.

“We are very grateful to Mr Harewood the school and the Dom’s Food Mission team.

“We love what we do and to be able to deliver this to our town is very, very important and special for us all.”

Dom’s Food Mission was set up by Dominic and Alexandria Warren three years ago.

It started at the school gates when Dom saw a young girl who hadn’t had breakfast. Determined to help, Dom and Alex arranged donation days for food items to pass to the local food bank.

Dom said: “We began by arranging carpark drop-offs and donation days where members of our Facebook group could donate food items to help our cause.

“This was brilliant, we filled a whole car with food ready to donate to the local food bank.”

The small Facebook community quickly grew into hundreds, and then thousands, of members.

Dom’s Food Mission now feeds around 4,000 mouths every month and has won a number of awards for its work.

It has donation drop off points in Asda and Morrison’s supermarkets in Hastings.

For more about Dom’s Food Mission and to find out how you can help and get involved, visit www.domsfoodmission.com.

