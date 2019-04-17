Fountain pub in Hastings announces exciting line-up for its big Easter re-opening

The Fountain pub in Queens Road, Hastings, has announced a great line-up of entertainment for its re-opening on Easter Saturday.

The former Shepherd Neame pub has been closed while work on a major project to transform it takes place.

It will open on Easter Saturday (April 20) from noon until 2am when DJs Princess Julia and Stella will provide the entertainment.

There is more entertainment lined up for Easter Sunday featuring ‘Lazy Susan, with Sue Tilley, cabaret from MZZ Kimberley and DJ Jeffrey Hinton.

The Fountain’s Facebook page hinted that cocktails will be on the menu.

News of the Easter re-opening brought an enthusiastic response on social media with comments on Facebook such as ‘Can’t wait to see what you have done to it’ and ‘can’t wait until you open’.

At a time when many pubs across the country are closing their doors on an almost weekly basis, this continues a welcome revival in the Hastings and Rother area, which has seen new pubs, including micro-pubs, opening their doors and others going from strength to strength.

A particular renaissance has taken place around the Morrisons end of Queens Road, which some are now referring to as the ‘Queens Quarter’.

