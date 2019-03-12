Free cookery course in Hastings will teach you to cook delicious meals on a budget

Bags of Taste is running another free cookery class-starting on Friday March 15 and running until Friday April 5 at St Johns The Evangelist Church Hall, Brittany Road, St Leonards, from 11am-1.30pm.

The course is for anyone who would like to save money on their food bills and learn how to cook delicious meals from around the world.

Bags of Taste is a not for profit organisation that has changed the way cookery classes are delivered by working with people in, or at risk of, food poverty to improve their diets, by teaching them to cook great recipes costing less than £1 a portion.

The courses also include a free lunch and people can take home ingredient bags, with enough for four meals, for £3.

Participants learn recipes that are cheap to make,complex and exciting to eat as well as being healthy.

Eating delicious food doesn’t mean having to use the most expensive ingredients or cooking for hours on end.

Classes show students where to find healthy, inexpensive ingredients and give tips on reducing food waste.

The courses have already proved popular when they ran at Ore Community Centre last year.

It’s a fun, free and friendly class where all are welcome.

For more info/to register your place, please contact Savannah on 07880926231/sav@bagsoftaste.org.

See also: Chance to sample rare international brews when Wetherspoons holds Beer and Cider Festival

See also: Hastings pensioner guilty of benefit fraud