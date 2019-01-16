Free course in St Leonards will teach people to cook healthy meals on a budget

A project which offers free classes teaching people to cook delicious, healthy, meals for as little as £1 opens in St Leonards this month.

Bags of Taste is a not for profit organisation that has changed the way cookery classes are delivered by working with people in, or at risk of, food poverty to improve their diets, by teaching them to cook great recipes costing less than £1 a portion.

The courses have already proved popular when they have run at Ore Community Centre.

Now a new course is starting on Friday January 25 - running until February 15, at St Johns The Evangelist Church Hall Brittany Road, St Leonards.

The courses also include a free lunch and people can take home ingredient bags, with enough for four meals, for £3.

Participants learn recipes that are cheap to make,complex and exciting to eat as well as being healthy. Eating delicious food doesn’t mean having to use the most expensive ingredients or cooking for hours on end.

Classes show students where to find healthy, inexpensive ingredients and give tips on reducing food waste.

Organiser Savannah Karr said: “Our model is really a positive intervention which has proven to result in exceptional long term behaviour change, The course is for anyone who would like to save money on their food bills and learn how to cook delicious meals from around the world. Its a fun, free and friendly class where all are welcome.”

For more information or to register your place please contact Savannah on 07880926231 or email sav@bagsoftaste.org.

